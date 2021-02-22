Pakistan
Temperature likely to remain low in Karachi: Met office
- As per the Met office, the heat intensity in the port city during the day may be less and the maximum temperature will likely to remain below 30°C.
- The weather department said that due to fog, the visibility is up to 4km near the airport in Karachi.
22 Feb 2021
Temperature in Karachi is likely to remain low due to western system in the northern parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday.
As per the Met office, the heat intensity in the port city during the day may be less and the maximum temperature will likely to remain below 30°C.
The minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 15.5°C with 34% humidity while light winds are blowing from the northeast, said Met office.
The weather department said that due to fog, the visibility is up to 4km near the airport in Karachi.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
Temperature likely to remain low in Karachi: Met office
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
FATF meets today
Read more stories
Comments