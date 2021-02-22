Temperature likely to remain low in Karachi: Met office

Temperature in Karachi is likely to remain low due to western system in the northern parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday.

As per the Met office, the heat intensity in the port city during the day may be less and the maximum temperature will likely to remain below 30°C.

The minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 15.5°C with 34% humidity while light winds are blowing from the northeast, said Met office.

The weather department said that due to fog, the visibility is up to 4km near the airport in Karachi.