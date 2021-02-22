Italian ambassador killed in attack in eastern DR Congo

The Italian ambassador to the Congo and an Italian carabineri police officer were killed Monday while traveling in Congo in a UN convoy, according to the Italian Foreign Ministry.

In a brief statement, the ministry stated that Luca Attanasio and the officer were killed in Goma, while they were traveling in a convoy of the UN stabilisation mission in Congo.

“It is with deep sadness that the Foreign Ministry confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Italian ambassador,” the ministry said.

Developing story.