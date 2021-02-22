Four women social workers killed in North Waziristan car attack

At least four women social workers were killed while they were travelling in a car in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on an NGO's car near the Ippi village of North Waziristan. The driver was critically injured.

The deceased women and the injured driver have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, said police.

Following the incident, KP Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi asked the North Waziristan DPO to submit a report.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the killing and urged the state to “book the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

“The re-emergence of terror groups in the area is a matter of grave concern. It is the responsibility of the authorities to protect the lives and property of citizens at all costs,” said the HRCP in a tweet.

HRCP said that it shares the grief of the families and colleagues of the four women who lost their lives.