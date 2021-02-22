ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Pakistan

Justice Isa review petition: SC bench refers matter to CJP Gulzar Ahmed

  • Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heading the six-judge bench, announced the 5-1 majority verdict.
  • Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik who disagreed with the judgment will write a dissenting note.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Feb 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) sent on Monday the matter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed whether the present six-judge bench or a larger bench would hear petitions seeking review of the court’s verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The review petitions had been filed by Justice Isa, his wife, and different bar councils, calling for the constitution of a larger bench instead of a six-judge bench. The petitions were filed regarding the inclusion of Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi in the bench hearing review petitions.

During the hearing today, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heading the six-judge bench, announced the 5-1 majority verdict. Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik who disagreed with the judgment will write a dissenting note, Express Tribune reported.

The SC said that the CJP can form a larger bench on review petitions if he wants. "As a matter of law and settled practice it is for the [honourable chief justice], as master of the roster, to determine the composition of the bench and he may, for like reason, constitute a larger bench for hearing the review petition," the order stated.

