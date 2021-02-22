ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.84%)
NA-221 Tharparkar constituency: PPP defeats PTI, retains seat for third consecutive time

  • The National Assembly seat had fallen vacant after PPP's MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah passed away from coronavirus last year in December.
  • The PPP’s candidate was leading with a massive 102,232 votes against his opponent PTI's Nizamuddin Rahimoon 52,522 votes.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Feb 2021

As per the unofficial results, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has retained Tharparkar's NA-221 seat for a third consecutive time after defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-polls.

The National Assembly seat had fallen vacant after PPP's MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah passed away from coronavirus last year in December. His son, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani, was running in his place in the by-poll.

The PPP’s candidate was leading with a massive 102,232 votes against his opponent PTI's Nizamuddin Rahimoon 52,522 votes, DAWN reported. In a statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari congratulated the Pir Ameer for winning the by-election.

Over 4,000 police personnel and 1,000 Rangers were deployed in the constituency to avoid any untoward situation. However, a small fire erupted at a polling station in the district's Chachro tehsil, stalling the voting process. According to Tharparkar SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, the fire had erupted at polling station no. 126 which caused damage to some ballot papers and other material.

