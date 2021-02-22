ANL 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.69%)
DGKC 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.87%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.84%)
JSCL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
KAPCO 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.3%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
MLCF 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
PAEL 40.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.82%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 146.60 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.78%)
UNITY 33.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,950 Decreased By ▼ -29.31 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,892 Increased By ▲ 51.26 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,856 Decreased By ▼ -371.87 (-0.8%)
KSE30 19,054 Decreased By ▼ -176.22 (-0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kidnappers in Nigeria free 53 seized on bus

  • "We are witnessing these attacks now, almost, on daily basis and it is worrisome," Noel-Berje said at the time.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

ABUJA: Kidnappers have released 53 people including women and children they seized on a bus in Nigeria, local authorities said, while dozens of others taken from a school in a separate incident are still missing.

Criminal gangs known locally as "bandits" in northwest and central Nigeria have scaled up attacks in recent years, kidnapping, raping and pillaging.

A gang last week seized 53 people, including 20 women and nine children, who were travelling on a state-owned bus in Kundu village in Niger State.

"I was delighted to receive the 53... bus passengers who were abducted by armed bandits a week ago," the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, said in a tweet late Sunday.

It is unknown if a ransom was paid but state representatives have previously said they would not pay any.

"We went through one week of dialogue, consultations, hard work and sleepless nights because we had to secure their release within the shortest possible time," the governor's spokeswoman, Mary Noel-Berje, said in a statement.

The freed bus passengers were receiving medical checkups before being reunited with their families, she added.

In a separate incident, 42 people including 27 schoolboys were abducted from a school last week, and are still missing.

"The Students of the Government Science College Kagara, are still in the hands of their captives but that everything is being done to ensure their release," Noel-Berje said.

A plane that was scheduled to take part in a surveillance mission in connection with a possible rescue operation crashed on Sunday near Nigeria's capital Abuja, killing seven people.

Gunmen last week killed 10 people and abducted at least 23 others in two separate attacks in the state.

"We are witnessing these attacks now, almost, on daily basis and it is worrisome," Noel-Berje said at the time.

Bandits are known to hide in camps in Rugu forest, which straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states. Despite the deployment of troops, deadly attacks persist.

The gangs are largely driven by financial motives and have no known ideological leanings.

But there is growing concern they are being infiltrated by jihadists from the northeast who are waging a decade-old insurgency to establish an Islamic state.

Nigeria criminal gangs Noel Berje Abubakar Sani Bello

Kidnappers in Nigeria free 53 seized on bus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters