China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 7 a day earlier

22 Feb 2021
BEIJING: China on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Feb. 21, compared with seven a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.
All the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
There were also eight new asymptomatic patients, compared with six a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,842, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.
