ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.16%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 104.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
BOP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.73%)
DGKC 134.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.21%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.62%)
JSCL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.2%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.57%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
TRG 146.82 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (6.94%)
UNITY 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,959 Decreased By ▼ -20.31 (-0.41%)
BR30 25,946 Increased By ▲ 105.08 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,936 Decreased By ▼ -291.3 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,103 Decreased By ▼ -127.57 (-0.66%)
Indian shares edge lower as lenders drag

  • On the Nifty 50, lenders Housing Development Finance Corp , Axis Bank and state Bank of India were among the top five drags, falling between 0.8% and 1.5%.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower in a choppy session early on Monday, weighed down by financials as investors sold off recent high-flying stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.36% to 14,939.20 by 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.33% lower at 50,722.98. Both indexes were down for a fifth straight session.

State-run banks extended losses after snapping a five-session winning streak last week, slipping 1.7% in early trade, and were the top decliners among 14 sectoral indexes. Still, the index is up 35.5% so far in February.

On the Nifty 50, lenders Housing Development Finance Corp , Axis Bank and state Bank of India were among the top five drags, falling between 0.8% and 1.5%.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC slipped 2.6% and was the top drag on the Nifty FMCG index.

Other Asian stock markets eked out minor gains with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.2% as a rise in US bond yields unsettled investors.

