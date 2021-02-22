Markets
China's CNOOC makes large-sized oil & gas discovery in Bohai Bay
BEIJING: China's CNOOC Ltd, the listed branch of China National Offshore Oil Corp, said on Monday it had made a large-sized oil and gas discovery at Bozhong 13-2 in the Bohai Bay off north China.
Located in the south-western ring of Bozhong Sag, the discovery well was tested to produce an average of approximately 1,980 barrels of crude oil and 5.25 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
CNOOC, the country's top offshore oil and gas producer, had vowed to expedite large discoveries at offshore blocks in Bohai Bay and South China Sea and to tap unconventional resources.
