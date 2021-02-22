Torture marks found on Haleem Sheikh's body during medical check-up

(Karachi) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh underwent a complete medical check-up at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted to NICVD after he complained of chest pain due to alleged torture by gang-war goons in the jail.

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali reached NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. During examination, torture marks were visible on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. The opposition leader will now be treated at Jinnah Hospital.

Sheikh claimed that he was attacked by goons of gang war as soon he entered the jail cell.

On February 16, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken into custody by police for violating the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Karachi police arrested Sheikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency. The ECP's laws state that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-elections.

The Election Commission had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations. The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations.

Later, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader to jail on judicial remand till February 25.