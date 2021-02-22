ANL 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 104.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
BYCO 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.98%)
DGKC 134.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.77%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.72%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.23%)
JSCL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
KAPCO 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.3%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
MLCF 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
PAEL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
TRG 146.90 Increased By ▲ 9.61 (7%)
UNITY 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,950 Decreased By ▼ -29.69 (-0.6%)
BR30 25,898 Increased By ▲ 57.45 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,867 Decreased By ▼ -360.24 (-0.78%)
KSE30 19,060 Decreased By ▼ -170.48 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Torture marks found on Haleem Sheikh's body during medical check-up

  • Sheikh claims that he was attacked by goons of gang war as soon he entered the jail cell
  • On February 16, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken into custody by police for violating the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan
Fahad Zulfikar 22 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh underwent a complete medical check-up at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted to NICVD after he complained of chest pain due to alleged torture by gang-war goons in the jail.

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali reached NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. During examination, torture marks were visible on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. The opposition leader will now be treated at Jinnah Hospital.

Sheikh claimed that he was attacked by goons of gang war as soon he entered the jail cell.

On February 16, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken into custody by police for violating the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Karachi police arrested Sheikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency. The ECP's laws state that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-elections.

The Election Commission had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations. The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations.

Later, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader to jail on judicial remand till February 25.

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Opposition leader torture marks medical check up

Torture marks found on Haleem Sheikh's body during medical check-up

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters