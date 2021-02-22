ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.41%)
AVN 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.13%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.42%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
POWER 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
TRG 142.19 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.57%)
UNITY 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.81 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,828 Decreased By ▼ -12.26 (-0.05%)
KSE100 46,030 Decreased By ▼ -197.17 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,112 Decreased By ▼ -118.52 (-0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar's Commercial Bank hires banks for AT1 bonds

  • An unrated benchmark issuance may follow, subject to market conditions.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Qatar's Commercial Bank has hired banks for a planned issuance of US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for five years, a document showed.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, JPMorgan and QNB Capital will arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks show.

An unrated benchmark issuance may follow, subject to market conditions.

Credit Suisse HSBC JPMorgan Barclays Qatar's Commercial Bank QNB Capital

Qatar's Commercial Bank hires banks for AT1 bonds

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters