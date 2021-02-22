Qatar's Commercial Bank hires banks for AT1 bonds

DUBAI: Qatar's Commercial Bank has hired banks for a planned issuance of US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for five years, a document showed.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, JPMorgan and QNB Capital will arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks show.

An unrated benchmark issuance may follow, subject to market conditions.