Usama made Senior VC of Pak-UK Business Council

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Nasser Hayatt Maggo has appointed accomplished business and corporate leader Usama Qureshi on Pakistan-UK Business Council as its Senior Vice Chairman for the year 2021. The council is mandated to facilitate and encourage the business community of Pakistan to promote bilateral trade, investment, business relations, and trade shows.

Usama Qureshi has expressed his earnest desire to help local businesses to find more export orders, investments, and joint ventures from the UK. He views export-led growth essential for job creation and portraying a soft image of Pakistan.

Additionally, the president of FPCCI has appointed Usama Qureshi as the convener of its central standing committee on Corporate Relations & Communications (2021). He will be spearheading and consolidating corporate relations across all industries and regions of Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021