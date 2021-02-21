Pakistan
Pakistan Railways playing important role for tourism development: Swati
21 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has said Pakistan Railways has an important role in the development of country's economy.
Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, he said the government is committed to the development of railways. He said we are also determined to purge corruption from the railways.
He said railways also play an important role for promotion and development of the tourism sector. He urged the employees of Pakistan Railways to work with honesty for the development of railways.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said development of Pakistan is connected with the development of railways, thus, we should work for the development of railways.
