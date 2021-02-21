Govt striving to improve capacity of national institutions including ECP: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government is striving to improve the capacity of national institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to a private TV channel, he said all the national institutions are working independently and without any political interference but the government desired to improve their capacity including the ECP to make it more strong, impartial and independent.

Shibli Faraz said the government will take decision regarding re-election in the NA-75 constituency after proper probe into the killings during the polling there.