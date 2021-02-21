Pakistan
Govt striving to improve capacity of national institutions including ECP: Shibli
- Shibli said the government will take decision regarding re-election in the NA-75 constituency after proper probe into the killings during the polling there.
21 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government is striving to improve the capacity of national institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Talking to a private TV channel, he said all the national institutions are working independently and without any political interference but the government desired to improve their capacity including the ECP to make it more strong, impartial and independent.
Shibli Faraz said the government will take decision regarding re-election in the NA-75 constituency after proper probe into the killings during the polling there.
Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM
Govt striving to improve capacity of national institutions including ECP: Shibli
Tourist safari train from Golra to Attock Khurd starts chugging
Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal
Daska by-polls: Maryam claims she has video evidence of presiding officers who refused to sell votes
NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar
COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours
United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city
Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace
Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit
Read more stories
Comments