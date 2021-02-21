Dr Faisal urges all general healthcare workers to get registered for COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistance to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has asked all the general healthcare workers to get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, he said the health workers can now visit "www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine" to register themselves for coronavirus vaccine by following instructions.

He said the country is heading for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine as arrival of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, in early March is expected.

He asked all the citizens of age of 60 years or above to get registered by sending their Computerized National Identity Card number as SMS to 1166 and then follow the instructions they receive for next steps.

Meanwhile, an official from National Command and Operation Centre said that 72,882 front line healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far across the country.

He said 5.6 million COVID vaccine doses will reach Pakistan by the end of next month, while another 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by end of June this year.