CM says composite development of every city his mission

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed composite development his mission saying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is determined to develop every district of the province.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the CM visited every district of Punjab and took prompt action to solve people’s problems. "I am not used to work while sitting in office," he said.

The CM said that his visit helped him get first-hand knowledge of people’s problems and their feedback, adding that to have knowledge about on-ground issues was utmost necessary for real development.

He said the model of governance in Punjab had been changed and officers had been directed to go to the field and solve people’s problems. "I don’t believe in one-man show," Usman Buzdar added.

He said that decisions had been taken in his tenure with consultation and he believed in taking everyone along.

He said he was aware of civic problems and needs of people.

He said that development packages were being formulated for all districts of Punjab.