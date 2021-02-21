ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Voting for by-polls at NA-221 Tharparkar concludes, counting underway

  • DIG Police Zulfiqar Ali Larik said that conducting by-polls at NA-221 was very challenging but the Police department made it easier by better strategy formulated for holding by-polls.
APP 21 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: Voting for by-polls at NA-221 Tharparkar concluded at stipulated time and counting for votes have been started.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh visited various polling stations of Chachro taluka including Sokro mile female polling station, Maheshwari Muhalla Chachro, Usman Tele colony and Senhraj paaro Chapar u din Shah and reviewed the polling process.

DIG Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Larik, Additional IG Hyderabad Range Dr Jamil Ahmed, DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon and other officials were also accompanied with the commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh said the purpose of visiting polling stations was to review arrangements made by the district administration for by-polls which have been conducted in a peaceful, fair and transparent manner after adopting better strategy.

DIG Police Zulfiqar Ali Larik said that conducting by-polls at NA-221 was very challenging but the Police department made it easier by better strategy formulated for holding by-polls.

