World

7 Nigerian military personnel die in plane crash

  • The cause of the accident is still unknown but officials said the pilot had reported an engine failure.
AFP 21 Feb 2021

ABUJA: Seven people on board a military aircraft died in a crash Sunday near Nigeria's capital Abuja, the country's airforce spokesman said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown but officials said the pilot had reported an engine failure.

"A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure," spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement.

"Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," he added.

Video posted to social media showed water cannon being used to extinguish the flames at the scene, while a large number of onlookers crowded around.

The airforce said an investigation into the accident was underway.

Nigeria's minister of aviation Sirika Hadi also confirmed the accident.

"We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military," Hadi said in a Tweet.

The plane was heading to Minna, the capital of nearby Niger state.

7 Nigerian military personnel die in plane crash

