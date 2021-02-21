ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,329 more people

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.
APP 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 24,466 with 1,329 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 905 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty eight corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 36 of them were under treatment in hospital and two in their respective quarantines and homes on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 38 deaths, 16 people died, were under treatment, on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 27 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 38 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 35 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 24 percent.

Around 252 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 41,395 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,399 in Sindh, 15,103 in Punjab, 7,191 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,779 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 732 in Balochistan, 410 in GB, and 781 in AJK.

Around 534,107 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 571,174 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,777, Balochistan 18,979, GB 4,951, ICT 43,402, KP 70,886, Punjab 167,345 and Sindh 255,834.

About 12,601 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,288 perished in Sindh among 12 of them died during past 24 hours in the hospital.

5,204 in Punjab had died with 19 deaths in past 24 hours. 17 deaths have occurred in the hospital and two out of the hospital. 2,032 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 488 in ICT, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 288 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Saturday.

A total of 8,686,242 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,053 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

NCOC COVID

COVID-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,329 more people

Tourist safari train from Golra to Attock Khurd starts chugging

Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal

Daska by-polls: Maryam claims she has video evidence of presiding officers who refused to sell votes

NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours

United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace

Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters