Exports increase 10.13pc to Rs2.322 trillion in 7 months; 12.66pc in January

  • The exports during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at Rs2,322,358 million as against Rs2,108,777 million during July-January (2019-20).
APP 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports from Pakistan in rupee term increased by 10.13 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at Rs2,322,358 million as against Rs2,108,777 million during July-January (2019-20) , showing an increase of 10.13 percent, according to provisional data of PBS.

The exports from Pakistan during January, 2021 amounted Rs343,612 million as against Rs378,776 million in December 2020 and Rs305,001 million during January 2020, showing a decrease of 9.28% over December, 2020 but an increase of 12.66% over January, 2020.

The main commodities of exports during January 2021 were knitwear (Rs52,118 million), readymade garments (Rs 45,307 million), bed wear (Rs35,126 million), cotton cloth (Rs 24,235 million), rice others (Rs 18,957 million), towels (Rs14,015 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 13,724 million), Basmati rice (Rs. 12,149 million), madeup articles, excl. towels and bedwear (Rs10,841 million) and fruits (Rs 10,293 million).

On the other hand, imports during July –January (2020-2021) totaled Rs4,768,066 million as against Rs4,267,555 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 11.73%.

On the other hand, imports into Pakistan during January 2021 amounted to Rs 771,939 million as against Rs798,228 million in December 2020 and Rs 637,326 million during January 2020, showing a decrease of 3.29% over December, 2020 but an increase of 21.12% over January 2020.

The main commodities of imports during January, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs 61,019 million), Palm Oil (Rs 40,994 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs35,733 million), plastic materials (Rs35,675 million), petroleum crude (Rs35,146 million), mobile phone (Rs.31,527 million), power generating machinery (Rs.30,633 million) raw cotton (Rs.29,318 million), Iron & steel (Rs28,522 million) and iron and steel scrap (Rs 25,829 million).

