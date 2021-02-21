All steps will be taken for durable peace in Balochistan: Sheikh

QUETTA: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said implementations of all clauses of National Action Plan would be ensured.

In order to improve law and order situation, inter-provincial coordination would further be improved, he said during visit to Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan here on Sunday.

Upon his arrival, he laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada and also called on Inspector General, Frontier Corps, Balochistan (North), Major General, Muhammad Yousaf Majuka.

On the occasion, threadbare briefing regarding preparation for operations, surveillance of borders and law and order situation was given to him. Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed said that all measures would be adopted to ensure durable peace in Balochistan.

He said that implementations of all clauses of National Action Plan would be ensured, adding that in order to improve law and order situation, inter-provincial-coordination would further be improved.