World
Russia reports 12,742 new coronavirus cases, 417 deaths
21 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported 12,742 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,602 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,164,726.
Authorities also reported another 417 deaths, raising the official toll to 83,293.
