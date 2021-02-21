Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

In a facebook post, the premier said that large scale manufacturing saw another double digit growth of 11.4 percent in December last year as compared to the same month previous year.

"The cumulative growth from July to December last year is above eight percent now," Imran stated.

Earlier, the PM promised that the new year would the year of economic growth as he backed the Chinese model for the development of the country and pulling people out of poverty in a short span of time.

He said the country is already moving in the right direction and essential industries had increased productivity.

He stated that the government will devise business-friendly policies in a bid to help industries that were previously neglected.

Imran hailed China as Pakistan’s biggest ally in industrialisation, saying that China is supporting Pakistan in achieving its goals of economic prosperity through industrial development.