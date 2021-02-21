ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Agen suffer record 16th successive loss but boss predicts: 'We'll win again'

  • La Rochelle took the lead with a try after just five minutes.
AFP 21 Feb 2021

PARIS: Hapless French rugby side Agen slumped to their 16th successive defeat on Saturday with a 39-19 loss to Montpellier earning them the unwanted record of the worst ever start to a Top 14 season.

However, defiant boss Regis Sonnes predicted that Agen, based in the south-western city where 16th century astrologer, physician and reputed seer Nostradamus briefly lived, will win a game before the season is over.

"I am sad and disappointed for the players," said Sonnes whose side led 13-8 at half-time and 16-15 on the hour.

However, Montpellier were allowed to run in four second-half tries which proved Agen's undoing.

"But I have no doubt that we will win a match before the end of the season. There will be more opportunities."

He added: "We knew how to win the psychological showdown but we lost because there was tension, a lack of control and panic at key moments."

Perpignan had held the previous run of Top 14 ineptitude when they slumped to 15 losses in a row at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

Agen are rock-bottom of the table with just two bonus points to their name and have not won a game since beating Brive 30-20 on February 22 last year.

At the top, Toulouse went down to their first defeat since November as Lyon carved out a 31-23 win.

Lyon's veteran 35-year-old fly-half Jonathan Wisniewski kicked two drop goals in the first half against his boyhood club before finishing with a 16-point haul.

Fiji-born French international winger Noa Nakaitaci scored two tries, taking his total for the season to eight as Toulouse saw their 11-game unbeaten run end.

Nakaitaci scored a hat-trick last weekend against Racing 92.

La Rochelle scratched out a 16-11 home victory over Stade Francais to move to the head of the table.

La Rochelle took the lead with a try after just five minutes.

From a lineout, scrum-half Thomas Berjon burst through the Stade defence and raced 40 metres to score his first La Rochelle try.

Jules Plisson converted and added a penalty after 17 minutes.

Agen Noa Nakaitaci Stade Francais Montpellier

Agen suffer record 16th successive loss but boss predicts: 'We'll win again'

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours

United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace

Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit

UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar

FBR commissioners asked to use 'powers of inquiry'

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters