NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar

  • At least five suspects have been taken into custody for creating law and order situation.
  • ECP established 318 polling stations for the by-poll and declared 13 of them as sensitive while 95 as highly sensitive
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 Feb 2021

(Karachi) A polling station in Dahli, Tharparkar has been set on fire due to which ballot papers and boxes were reduced to ashes, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, a fight broke out between PTI and PPP supporters that led to violence. The district administration called in law enforcement personnel to control the law and order situation.

Some police uniforms were also burnt in the incident. The polling process, which was interrupted due to the fire incident, resumed after the police and rangers controlled the situation.

At least five suspects have been taken into custody for creating law and order situation.

Earlier today, polling for by-election in NA-221 Tharparkar constituency began. The NA-221 constituency fell vacant after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Gilani lost his life due to coronavirus in December 2020.

A tough contest is expected between PPP candidate Mir Ali Shah Gilani and PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon.

As part of the arrangements, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) established 318 polling stations for the by-poll and declared 13 of them as sensitive while 95 as highly sensitive. Overall 281,900 voters will cast their vote in the NA-221 Tharparkar.

Police and Rangers personnel have been put on high alert while at least 4,000 cops have been deployed in the constituency for maintaining the law and order situation.

Sindh Rangers is also deployed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations along with the installation of 200 CCTV cameras at various stations.

