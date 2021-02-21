ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

  • During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed: ISPR
  • Military's media wing says Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against security forces
Fahad Zulfikar 21 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Two terrorists were killed while a security forces personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

As per the ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideouts in MalikKhel, North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed, the ISPR said and added that soldier Shahzad Raza also embraced martyrdom.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area, reads the ISPR statement.

During the search operation, security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons.

Earlier, three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area, North Waziristan.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at terrorists’ suspected hideouts in Mir Ali. During an intense fire, three terrorists affiliated with Aleem Khan group were killed.

