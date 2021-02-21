Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on achieving the seven-month target of revenue collection and taking strict measures to curb smuggling.

The prime minister tweeted, "I commend FBR Field Formations on achieving 7-months revenue targets by undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures." They must continue working with honesty and commitment, the prime minister added.

The prime minister also lauded the FBR head office team for developing the IT-enabled transformation plan and procuring a cutting-edge Track and Trace System.

Once fully functional in July 2021, the system would add hundreds of billions of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting and help establish the rule of law, he added.

