Senate election: Nawaz assures Gilani of party support

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif offered full support to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani for the Senate elections from Islamabad.

According to the sources, both the leaders on Saturday in a telephonic conservation discussed the Senate elections, the long march, and the political situation in the country. Sources said that Nawaz Sharif assured Asif Ali Zardari of his party's support for former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The sources said that Zardari also contacted Gilani and asked him to speak to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif separately. Yousaf Raza Gilani telephoned Nawaz Sharif and asked for the PML-N's support for the Senate election. Nawaz Sharif assured him that his party would give full support to him in the Senate election.

The name of Yousaf Raza Gilani has been proposed as a Senate candidate by former PPP Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. His candidature was seconded by former PML-N Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The sources said that the PDM candidate for Senate election, Gilani would also hold a meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in the coming days.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gilani had also deliberated upon the upcoming Senate election at a meeting at Bilawal House on Friday.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was present on the occasion. The two leaders greeted Gilani on the acceptance of his nomination papers for the Senate election.

