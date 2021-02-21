This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Lagging green spending globally" carried by the newspaper on Friday. The writer, Dr Omer Javed, has touched upon an issue of very high import. He has argued, among other things, that "in Pakistan, similarly, the stimulus package so far has not been well targeted in terms of green spending." The writer, in my view, seems to have lost sight of the fact that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has already taken historic initiatives in this regard. Its approach to environment protection is clearly aimed at sensitizing the masses to the concept of "green" with a view to forestalling further harm to the natural environment.

Nazir Ahmed (Karachi)

