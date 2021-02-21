ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Feb 21, 2021
Brazil's soya harvest moves slowly, corn advances

Reuters 21 Feb 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil's soyabean harvesting progressed in the period through Feb. 12, but still lagged last year's pace and the historical five-year average, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Thursday.

Brazil, the world's largest soya producer and exporter, had harvested 9.1% of the soya area since this year's harvest began around January, less than half of the 21.4% harvested at the same point in 2020 and compared to a historical average of 19.7%, Datagro said.

Harvesting of Brazil's summer corn, which is planted around the same time as soyabeans, advanced to 20.6% of the area in Center-South states, according to the statement, slightly above the 17.8% seen over the same period of the previous season and above the 15.5% historical average. However, there were significant summer corn losses in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina due to a lack of rain between September and November, Datagro said.

While the drought caused planting delays in late 2020, constant rains over vast swathes of the soyabean production area disrupted the harvest in the first weeks of 2021, Datagro said.

The situation may force farmers to plant their second corn crop, which is sown after soyabeans are reaped, outside the ideal window this season, analysts said.

Despite the issues during planting and harvesting, the soya crop's general condition is considered good in most areas, putting Brazil en-route to harvest another record crop, Datagro said.

Corn Soyabeans Brazil's soya Harvesting of Brazil

