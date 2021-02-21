ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

120th Annual Sports of GCU Lahore concluded

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The three-day 120th Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore on Saturday concluded with a colourful ceremony at the university's Oval Ground marked by the Gymkhana events including Girls Chatti Race, Cricket Ball Throw, Staff Children Race, Wheel Barrow Race, Four legged Race, 60 Meter Race for special students and Sack Race.

About 8,000 students, teachers, staff members and Old Ravians participated this year in the more than 70 different competitions of GCU annual sports gala.

Maliha Yousaf and Hadiqa Nasir, both of Physical Education Department, won the title of Best Female Athlete of GCU for their extraordinary performance in different sports competitions. Muhammad Waseem, another student of Physical Education Department was declared the Best Male Athlete.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of Annual Sports. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Home Economics University Vice Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen, former Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran and former Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Punjab Prof Dr Nizam ud Din were also present.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood shared his golden memories of studying at the Government College (now University), saying that "the energy, I witnessed today in the youth," was unprecedented. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that GCU sports events stood out as the most colourful and exciting events in the life of Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shafqat Mehmood GCU Lahore Federal Minister for Education Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi

120th Annual Sports of GCU Lahore concluded

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.