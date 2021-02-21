120th Annual Sports of GCU Lahore concluded

LAHORE: The three-day 120th Annual Sports of the Government College University Lahore on Saturday concluded with a colourful ceremony at the university's Oval Ground marked by the Gymkhana events including Girls Chatti Race, Cricket Ball Throw, Staff Children Race, Wheel Barrow Race, Four legged Race, 60 Meter Race for special students and Sack Race.

About 8,000 students, teachers, staff members and Old Ravians participated this year in the more than 70 different competitions of GCU annual sports gala.

Maliha Yousaf and Hadiqa Nasir, both of Physical Education Department, won the title of Best Female Athlete of GCU for their extraordinary performance in different sports competitions. Muhammad Waseem, another student of Physical Education Department was declared the Best Male Athlete.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of Annual Sports. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Home Economics University Vice Chancellor Dr Kanwal Ameen, former Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran and former Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Punjab Prof Dr Nizam ud Din were also present.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood shared his golden memories of studying at the Government College (now University), saying that "the energy, I witnessed today in the youth," was unprecedented. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that GCU sports events stood out as the most colourful and exciting events in the life of Lahore.

