Senate polls: Nawaz assures Gilani of PML-N's support

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Saturday held a telephonic contact and discussed Senate elections, political situation and long march.

Former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also joined the conversation between the two, sources said, adding: "Nawaz assured him of PML-N's full support in the Senate election."

The sources claimed that Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani who is the PDM candidate in Senate polls would also hold a meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Zardari and Nawaz agreed on reinvigorating the PDM movement so that it could become result-oriented, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

