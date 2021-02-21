ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

Failure to create jobs: Frustration rising among people, JI warns govt

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has warned the rulers against rising sense of deprivation and frustration among millions of youth due to government failure to create job opportunities for them and address their economic problems.

"Pakistani youth face jobless future due to flawed economic policies of the PTI government," he said while addressing JI Youth meeting here on Saturday.

He said the prime minister had made tall claims to create 10 million jobs but thousands became jobless in two and half years of the PTI rule over country. He said the government should either address the miseries of the young educated people or get ready to face their wrath.

The JI Chief said the by-election in four constituencies exposed the inability of the authorities and it also highlighted the dire need for election reforms. The political parties, he said, were again accusing each other of committing fraud and rigging in elections while the ECP was posing helplessness.

An independent and powerful election commission was the need of the hour, he said.

Senator Siraj directed the youth to invite young generation into the folds of the JI, saying the JI was the future of the youth and the country. He also advised them to conduct youth conventions, sports tournaments and other cultural activities and healthy competitions for young generation.

He said the present and past rulers did nothing for the masses and it was the JI which had the vision and capacity to resolve the problems of the masses and put the country on track.

He said inflation and unemployment were the biggest problems of the country. He said the PTI claims to bring revolution in the KP health sector and other fields were pack of lies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

