'Punjab Rozgar Scheme worth over Rs30bn launched'

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab Rozgaar Scheme worth more than Rs 30 billion has been launched to provide employment and more than 1.6 million people will get employment under this scheme

He was presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Small industries here on Saturday at civil secretariat. The provincial minister said that the Punjab Rozgar Scheme will provide resources to the skilled youth to start their own businesses.

Managing Director PSIC Jameel Ahmed Jameel gave a detailed briefing on the progress and future priorities of Punjab Rozgaar Scheme.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing the meeting said that provision of easy loans under Punjab Rozgar Scheme will start next week. Easy loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 10 million were being provided to the applicants under the Scheme.

Provincial Minister directed to ensure unavailable facilities in small industrial estates; the provincial minister said that PSIC should prepare a comprehensive presentation on the targets achieved during the last two and a half years and the employment opportunities created.

He also directed that PSIC and TEVTA should work together for the improvement of five to six industrial clusters, development of business incubation centre and provision of loans to the skilled and passed out trainees of TEVTA through Punjab Rozgaar Scheme.

He also directed that PSIC should prepare self sustainable model. Secretary Industries and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, CEO Punjab Board of Investment, TEVTA officials besides concerned officers attended the meeting.

