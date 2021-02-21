ILMA, DHA Suffa Universities sign MoU

KARACHI: ILMA University moved ahead to strengthen the academic unity and community as it signed a strategic MoU with DHA Suffa University. This was a progressive stride in the expansion of reach, relations and research in the education sector above anything else. Both the universities enjoy a premier standing in the private sector which offer a suite of programs in the under-graduate, graduate and post-graduate streams.

The MoU signing was certainly a defining moment for ILMA and DHA Suffa as its top management met to actualize this. Key representatives from ILMA University included Vice-Chancellor Dr Mansoor Zafar Dawood, QAL Director Fawwad Mahmood Butt, Deputy Director QAL, Sajid Qureshi and Controller of Examination, Maj. Nasir. While, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Afzal Haq, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Brdg Dr Minhas, Director International Relations Khan Zada Abdullah and Dean of Engineering Dr Johar were eminent from DHA Suffa University.

This MoU pact is aimed at fostering better relations among universities in the region. This would be beneficial in accomplishing curricular and co-curricular agendas on a joint platform.

It would also boost the exchange of students and faculty as well as promote research in the different fields by and large. ILMA University welcomes this mutual agreement and hopes to achieve the nation-wide goal of educational prosperity through this significant association.

