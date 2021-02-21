NA-221 Tharparkar-I by-election today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed all arrangements to hold bye-election of constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I on February 21.

According to ECP, a control room has been established at ECP Secretariat, Islamabad, under the supervision of Additional Director General (Elections-II) to receive polling day complaints. Further ECP staff has been assigned for control room to perform duties round the clock included M. Abdul Wadood, DD (Confidential), Ghulam Murtaza, AD (Confidential), Muhammad Iftikhar, Sub-Assistant and Ghulam Hassan, Naib Quasid (Elec-I) will remain on duty from 8:00am to 6:00pm at room No. 201, New Block on telephone number 9218527 and fax number 9204404.

Similarly, Syed Amjad Hussain Shah, AD (Estt-II), Muhammad Ali, Senior Assistant (Elec-I), Babar Ali, Junior Assistant (Elec-II) and Sadam Hussain, Naib Quasid (Elec-II) will remain on duty from 6:00 PM till receiving preliminary result at room No. 201, New Block on telephone number 9218527 and fax number 9204404.