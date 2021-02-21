Murtaza Wahab announces scholarships in memory of his parents

KARACHI: Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Advisor on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Murtaza Wahab attended an international conference at the University of Karachi as the chief guest and congratulated the management of the university for convening the conference.

He said that the conference would help students learn about the social responsibility of the corporate sector. Murtaza Wahab said that seminars and webinars were very important in today's world.

He said he had a special attachment with the University of Karachi. His parents had studied here. Murtaza Wahab announced two scholarships in memory of his parents.

