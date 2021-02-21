ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

Dr Maha murder case: Two suspects declared 'innocent' after DNA tests

INP 21 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The death case of Dr Maha Shah has taken another turned as police reached a conclusion after declaring two suspects "innocent" following the results of DNA tests on Saturday.

Karachi police completed its investigation in the Dr Maha Shah death case and cleared two suspects including Dr Irfan Qureshi and Tabish Yasin of rape charges after getting the results of DNA tests from Jamshoro laboratory. Junaid Khan has been declared as the prime suspect in the case, as well as Waqas Rizvi included among other suspects.

According to the laboratory report, Dr Maha Shah's DNA does not match with Dr Irfan and Tabish Yasin's samples. The police investigators said in a report that the deceased lady stayed at Dr Irfan's clinic for around 3.5 hours on the day of her death.

