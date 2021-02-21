ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
PTCL launches 24x7 WhatsApp service

21 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Saturday established its official presence on WhatsApp to better connect with customers and provide them with a convenient and customer friendly communication platform.

Public Relations Officer Saleem Khan issue press release regarding, To start using PTCL WhatsApp, customers have to first save the PTCL WhatsApp number, which is 033 1218 1218 and then send a message on this number to get the required service.

PTCL WhatsApp, a fast, simple and reliable communication tool, will provide quick answers to customers' frequently asked questions and introduce customers to the various options such as complaints registration, order new products or services.

Moreover, customers can get information about all kinds of packages and promos, along with getting their bill information and much more. This service will be round the clock facilitation for the customers and will help bridge the communication gap.

On the launch of WhatsApp service, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer & Group Corporate Strategy Officer, said, "Despite COVID-19, we have adapted to changing business environment and have taken proactive measures to provide convenience to our customers. As one of our core values is 'We Put Customer First', we are always exploring new avenues to adopt latest technology that will help in digitalization. The successful launch of our WhatsApp service will provide seamless services to our customers and enable them to get timely response on their queries and complaints, thus ensuring enhanced customer experience."

Customers will have a more streamlined experience as this service will provide immediate responses to their queries and they can engage themselves at their own convenience without the need to call on PTCL helpline. PTCL, being a national carrier, endeavors to provide a hassle-free digital lifestyle to its customers across Pakistan.-PR

ptcl Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited WhatsApp service

