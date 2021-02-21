ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ample opportunities for investment in livestock sector: minister

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has said that the changing conditions of the world, especially the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, are creating ample opportunities for investment in the livestock sector in Pakistan. The livestock sector is being given importance all over the world for investment, and the Sindh government will give all possible facilities to the private sector to come forward for making investment in the livestock sector.

He was addressing the soft launch ceremony of "DALFA Cattle Show 2021" which will be held from March 21 to 23 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The guests were welcomed by the Managing Director of Badar Expo Solutions, Zohair Naseer. In his opening address he also lauded the support of the Livestock and Fisheries Department, Government of Sindh, and the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of the Government of Balochistan as well as the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund. Zohair also expressed his gratitude for the representatives of various multinational firms, farmers and media persons for giving their precious time to attend the ceremony.

Abdul Bari Pitafi said that in view of the growing demand for food, the need to modernize the livestock sector had also increased. Expos like the DALFA Cattle Show provided new opportunities for the farmers, and such expos were also playing an important role in accelerating the growth of the livestock sector in Sindh.

He told the audience that Chinese investors were interested in setting up a modern slaughter-house in Sindh. The provincial minister termed the holding of "DALFA Cattle Shows" an important and supportive event for the development of the livestock sector in Sindh. He said that this unique expo held in Sindh had the honor of having the largest number of cattle breeds in any show in the world gathered under one roof.

He said that the Sindh government had been working on various projects for the development of the livestock sector. Attention was being paid to the development of vaccines at the local level. For this purpose, a modern laboratory had been constructed. The Sindh government was considering setting up an FMD plant on an island so that foot and mouth disease vaccines manufactured in Sindh could be exported on a large-scale.

He said that work was underway on bringing the famous Brazilian dairy breed to Sindh. The Sindh government, along with other provinces and the federal government, was also playing an active role in introducing new breeds in the country, resolving quarantine issues and modernizing the livestock sector.

Harris Mithani, patron-in-chief of the Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association, said that the DALFA Cattle Show would feature high-breed cattle, birds and domestic animals for which a special pavilion had been built. The three-day cattle show would feature a range of activities.

Aijaz Ahmed Mehsar (secretary of livestock and fisheries, Sindh), Inayatullah (additional secretary of livestock and fisheries, Balochistan), Agha Rafiullah (MNA from Malir), Naseer Hussain Kalhoro (DG of the Institute of Animal Health, Sindh), Mehboobul Haq (CEO of SEDF) and Farah Deeba (regional manager of BBoit) also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

China Pakistan Economic Corridor Abdul Bari Pitafi livestock fisheries Ample DALFA Cattle Show 2021

Ample opportunities for investment in livestock sector: minister

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.