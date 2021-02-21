Navy conducts bilateral exercise with Russia, Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and ASLAT conducted bilateral Exercise ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with ships of Russian Federation Navy, Admiral Grigorovich and Dmitriy Rogachov in North Arabian Sea. Besides, Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral Exercise LION STAR-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU.

In these exercises, fixed and rotary wing aircraft of Pakistan Naval Aviation and PAF Fighters also participated. The exercises included Anti-Surface, Anti-Air Warfare, Manoeuvring and Communication serials. Bilateral exercises ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 and LION STAR-II were conducted to further enhance the cooperation and interoperability with navies of Russian Federation and Sri Lanka respectively.-PR

