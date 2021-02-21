Prices of most non-perishable essential kitchen items remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD: Prices of most of the non-perishable essential kitchen items remained unchanged and perishable items especially vegetables witnessed an increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted that prices of the majority of the vegetables witnessed an increase as tomato price went up from Rs 110 per 5kg to Rs 160 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs 40-45 per kg against Rs 35 per kg, onion price went up from Rs 130 per 5kg to Rs 150 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 40 per kg against Rs 35 per kg, potato price went up from Rs 125 per 5kg to Rs 175 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 45 per kg against Rs 35 per kg.

Ginger price remained stable at Rs 1,200 per 5kg, which in retail market are being sold at Rs 300 per kg and garlic prices went up from Rs 800 per 5kg to Rs 900 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 225 per kg against Rs 210 per kg.

The survey observed an increase in most of the other vegetables too as fresh bean price jumped to Rs 140 per kg from Rs 100 per kg, okra to Rs 250 per kg from Rs 190 per kg, yam to Rs 130 per kg from Rs 100 per kg, peas from Rs 45 per kg to Rs 55 per kg, and brinjal from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg.

During the week under review, sugar price remained stable at Rs 4,500 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 95/100 per kg.

Chicken price during the week under review registered an increase of Rs 200 per 40kg from Rs 8,000 per 40kg to Rs 8,200 per 40kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 230 per kg against Rs 225 per kg, and chicken meat went up from Rs 350 per kg to Rs 360 per kg.

Eggs prices in wholesale market jumped from Rs 4,250 per carton to Rs 4,300 per carton which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 155-160 per dozen.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olpher prices, which last week were increased from Rs 40 per small pack to Rs 42.5 per pack, and litre pack from Rs 154 per pack to Rs 160 per pack.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices and firewood remained stable as LPG domestic cylinder of 15kg price is stable at Rs 2,400 per cylinder, and firewood prices at Rs 800 per 40kg.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained stable at Rs 125 per kg and Rs 140 per kg respectively.

Rice prices also remained stable at Rs 5,700 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 175 per kg.

Wheat flour price also remained stable at Rs 1,330 per bag, normal quality wheat flour at Rs 1,270 per bag.

Prices of all the pulses which during the last week were increased remained stable as moong is available at Rs 7,600 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Maash is available at Rs 9,600 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 280 per kg, best quality lentil gram at Rs 5,400 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil is available Rs 8,500 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 225 per kg, Masoor pulse at Rs 5,800 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg, and best quality whole gram Rs 5,400 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Price of best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi and other brands during the week under review went up from Rs 1,440 to Rs 1,470 per 5 litre tin, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,510 per 5 litre tin against Rs 1,480 per 5 litre pack.

B-grade ghee/cooking oil wholesale market remained stable at Rs 2,750 per carton of 12 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per pack of 900 grams.

During the past three months, best quality ghee/cooking oil prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 320 per 5 litre bottle or Rs 53 per litre increase, while normal quality ghee-cooking oil brands have witnessed an increase of Rs 45 per 900 gram pack.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has find serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs 93.98 per kg, which in the market on average is being available at Rs 96 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS has mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 1,495 per 5kg tin while in market it is being sold at Rs 1,510 per 5kg tin.

The PBS has mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 950.85 per 20kg bag but in the market, it is available at Rs 1,330 per 20kg bag.

