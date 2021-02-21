'The Wall of Glory' unveiled at LCCI

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has paid tribute to its former office-bearers in a unique way by establishing "Wall of Glory" having their names on it. Former LCCI Presidents Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Mian Muzaffar Ali, Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari and others jointly inaugurated 'the Wall of Glory.'

This wall is featuring the leaders of the Lahore Chamber from 1923 till date who have delivered marvellous services to the cause of trade, industry & economy and turned the LCCI into a premier organization. "It is a matter of pride for us to pay tribute to our predecessors who have set great examples for the coming generations", the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said in his address. "Today, the LCCI has become premier Chamber of the country and its voice knocks the policy doors just because of the LCCI leadership from 1923 and onwards."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021