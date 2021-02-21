Sherpao asks govt to make public agreement with IMF

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should make public the conditions of the agreement recently reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was speaking at a function at Watan Kor, where scores of Awami National Party workers, including Asim Jan Khan, Hayat Khan, Murtaza Khan and others announced joining the QWP. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was also present on the occasion.

The new entrants to the party reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to strengthen the QWP at the grassroots level. The QWP leader offered party caps to the new entrants and assured them of full cooperation.

Aftab Sherpao said that the PTI government was following the dictation from the IMF and the recent increase in the power tariff was made as per the conditions of the IMF. He said that the government had no regard for the sufferings of the common people who have been exposed to a host of problems. "The PTI rulers are least bothered to provide any relief to the people because they are selected," he remarked.

The QWP leader said that the ones, who helped bring the PTI rulers to power, also did not care about the woes of the have-nots. He said that the backbreaking inflation had pushed the people to commit suicides as they were unable to arrange a two-time meal for their children.

Aftab Sherpao said "The people have not accepted the results of the 2018 general election as it was massively rigged."

