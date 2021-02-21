ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate election: Sarwar says PTI candidates on both seats will succeed

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has dispelled the impression that there are so many differences in the PTI saying the PTI candidates on both the seats of the federation during the Senate election would succeed.

Talking to media, here on Saturday, Sarwar, however, said that members of the National Assembly may have reservations regarding some issues but all members of the PTI are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If the opposition wants to dream more than they would keep dreaming, we do not care," he said, adding: "The PTI government and the people of the country need Federal Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as he rescued Pakistan from economic crisis and made Pakistan economically prosperous under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on the occasion that the Senate election was not between me and Yousaf Raza Gilani but between two parties.

"I want this election to be completely transparent and there should be no buying and selling," he said.

To a query, he said we approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to compulsion to make the country economically strong.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on the occasion that members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) termed those elections transparent where they were successful but where they lose, they start talking about rigging.

He added the PML-N should accept results to strengthen democracy in the country. He said that in Senate election PTI would surely win.

Earlier, members of National Assembly from Lahore and Gujranwala divisions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Punjab governor and federal ministers here at Governor House on Saturday and discussed matters concerning senate election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar PTI Senate election Ch Sarwar

Senate election: Sarwar says PTI candidates on both seats will succeed

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.