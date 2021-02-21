Senate election: Sarwar says PTI candidates on both seats will succeed

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has dispelled the impression that there are so many differences in the PTI saying the PTI candidates on both the seats of the federation during the Senate election would succeed.

Talking to media, here on Saturday, Sarwar, however, said that members of the National Assembly may have reservations regarding some issues but all members of the PTI are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If the opposition wants to dream more than they would keep dreaming, we do not care," he said, adding: "The PTI government and the people of the country need Federal Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as he rescued Pakistan from economic crisis and made Pakistan economically prosperous under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on the occasion that the Senate election was not between me and Yousaf Raza Gilani but between two parties.

"I want this election to be completely transparent and there should be no buying and selling," he said.

To a query, he said we approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to compulsion to make the country economically strong.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on the occasion that members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) termed those elections transparent where they were successful but where they lose, they start talking about rigging.

He added the PML-N should accept results to strengthen democracy in the country. He said that in Senate election PTI would surely win.

Earlier, members of National Assembly from Lahore and Gujranwala divisions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Punjab governor and federal ministers here at Governor House on Saturday and discussed matters concerning senate election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021