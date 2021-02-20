ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

BR Web Desk 20 Feb 2021

Two terrorist were killed while a havldar of the Pakistan Army was martyred on Friday night during a search operation carried out by the security forces in MalikKhel area of North Waziristan, ISPR said.

As per the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.”

“During intense exchange of fire two terrorists, including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid, [were] killed," said the military's media wing.

Havaldar Shehzad Raza was martyred during the exchange of fire with the terrorists, it added.

The military's media wing said that the terrorist commander, Rehmat alias Khalid, was an IED expert, involved in different terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area.

"During search operation security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons," added the ISPR.

This is the second search operation carried out by the security forces in North Waziristan.

