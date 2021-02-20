Hafeez Sheikh calls on top PML (Q) leadership

LAHORE: PTI candidate from Islamabad for Senate election, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh along with a delegation called on top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) here on Saturday.

The PML President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, PTI Chief Whip in National Assembly Amir Dogar, Chaudhry Arshad, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chaudhry Sabahat Elahi, Dr Riaz Tasleem, Chaudhry Javed Chattha and Rana Khalid were also present in the meeting. They discussed political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest.

Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said, "As allies of the government we are fully supporting our candidates, Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to put Pakistan on the path of progress and development, his intention is clear and he will definitely do something for the people of Pakistan."

The Prime Minister would have to make difficult decisions for the betterment of the country and the nation, they added.

On this occasion, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh thanked Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and said that he needs their full support. The ruling party along with its allies was continuing with journey of development, he mentioned.