Pakistan
Fazlur Rehman visits Mushahidullah’s residence to offer condolence
- Secretary General JUI-F , Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri accompanied Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday visited the residence of Mushahidullah Khan to condole with the family of the deceased Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) offered Fateha for the departed soul and sympathized with the son of the deceased Dr Afnanullah.
Fazl prayed Almighty Allah to grant high rank to the deceased, who had intimate relations with him (the Maulana). The services of Mushahidullah would not be forgotten, he added.
