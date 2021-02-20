Designs to create hurdles in way of national development to be foiled: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nefarious designs of creating hurdles in the way of national development will be foiled.

Those who were trying to create chaos in the country had been exposed and politics of service will prevail in Pakistan only, he added.

In a statement issued here, Usman Buzdar said that public had given the mandate of five years to the PTI and the government would complete its term as the conspirators faced defeat in the past and will meet the same fate in future.

The government would answer politics of chaos with public service and reaffirmed that such elements will not get NRO. He said the agenda of the PDM was to protect their vested interests, however ,the people wanted development and prosperity, not chaos, adding that these elements could not hoodwinked Pakistanis once again.

The country was moving towards sustainable development as the incumbent government had taken innumerable steps for the welfare of people in the last two-and-a-half years, he said and added the government's austerity campaign had substantially reduced expenditures while national resources were ruthlessly wasted in the name of self-projection projects in the previous regimes.