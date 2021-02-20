ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daska firing incident proves PML- N believes in politics of bullying, rigging, violence: Shibli

  • He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in eternal peace and give patience to their families.
APP 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Daska firing incident has proved that the PML-N believed in the politics of bullying, rigging and violence.

PML-N gangs had taken polling stations hostage and tarnished the image of the vote, he said.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted transparency in elections while the opposition wants continuity of politics of sale and purchase and use of money.

The minister vowed that those responsible for the Daska incident would be brought to justice.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of the workers in the Daska firing incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in eternal peace and give patience to their families.

Shibli Faraz

Daska firing incident proves PML- N believes in politics of bullying, rigging, violence: Shibli

Liaquat Khattak removed from KP cabinet after PTI's defat in PK-63 by-poll

Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week

Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll

Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan

PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday

Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters